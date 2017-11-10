Maher retains Tipp captaincy 10 November 2017





Padraic Maher will captain Tipperary’s senior hurlers for a second consecutive season in 2018.

The Thurles Sarsfields clubman was first announced as the Premier County’s skipper last November – two months after earning his second Celtic Cross in the blue and gold.

Maher made his senior inter-county debut in 2009, helping Tipp to the Liam MacCarthy Cup the following year, and has continued to be a key figure in his county’s half-back line ever since. He also captained the Premier men to an U21 All-Ireland victory in 2010.

His performances in 2017 earned him a fifth All Star award, having previously picked up gongs in 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016.