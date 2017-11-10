Maher retains Tipp captaincy

10 November 2017

Padraic Maher

Padraic Maher will captain Tipperary’s senior hurlers for a second consecutive season in 2018.

The Thurles Sarsfields clubman was first announced as the Premier County’s skipper last November – two months after earning his second Celtic Cross in the blue and gold.

Maher made his senior inter-county debut in 2009, helping Tipp to the Liam MacCarthy Cup the following year, and has continued to be a key figure in his county’s half-back line ever since. He also captained the Premier men to an U21 All-Ireland victory in 2010.

His performances in 2017 earned him a fifth All Star award, having previously picked up gongs in 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016.




Most Read Stories

'I haven't met him since'

Brian Mullins' son could soon be lining out for Donegal

Kingston swaps football for basketball

Mooney put club before country

Darby goal voted second greatest sporting moment of the 80s

Lung transplant recipient and GAA selector completes NYC Marathon


Android app on Google Play