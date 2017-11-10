Lung transplant recipient and GAA selector completes NYC Marathon 10 November 2017





Meath Hill selector David Crosby before the start of the Meath JFC final at Pairc Tailteann Meath Hill selector David Crosby before the start of the Meath JFC final at Pairc Tailteann

A double-lung transplant recipient with strong GAA connections arrived home to a hero's welcome at Dublin Airport yesterday after completing the New York City Marathon last Sunday.

Father-of-three David Crosby was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a rare and incurable lung condition, in 2015 and lost three siblings to lung disease in childhood.

Double lung transplant recipient David Crosby arrived home to a hero's welcome this morning after running the New York City Marathon last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xJrvF9OjCJ — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 9, 2017

Last year, he successfully underwent a double-hung transplant at Dublin's Mater Hospital and defied the odds last Sunday by running his first marathon in a time of 6:15:31. The 42-year-old was joined in the marathon by his wife Katie, his mother Kathleen, his fitness instructor Andy O'Brien, cousins, friends and cordiothoracic surgeon Professor David Healy, who was part of the transplant team that operated on him.

It capped a memorable few weeks for David who was a selector with the Meath Hill team that captured only the club's third Meath JFC title by defeating Moylagh last month.

Meath Hill are rightly proud of David, describing him as an "inspiration to our club" on their Facebook page.