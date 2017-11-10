Ballyragget focused on task in hand 10 November 2017





The Ballyragget players and management celebrate with the Kilkenny IHC silverware. The Ballyragget players and management celebrate with the Kilkenny IHC silverware.

St Patrick's Ballyragget manager Jim Lyng insists all they have focused on in recent weeks is hurling.

The Kilkenny intermediate champions made a welcome return to the field when they defeated Kildare's Ardclough in the Leinster club IHC quarterfinal.

It had been a turbulent couple of weeks for the club following their antics after their county final win, which was seen by thousands on social media.

However, Lyng told the Kilkenny People that once the players were on the field, the only focus was hurling as they prepare for the provincial semi-final against Meath senior champions Kiltale on Saturday week.

“Our focus once we were together was on the job in hand,” stressed Lyng. “We managed the last two weeks by keeping the concentration on hurling. We kept things as normal as possible.

“Our job, the players' job, is to get results for the St Patrick's club. We kept things normal. We prepared for an upcoming game, a serious game, as best we could with only one goal in mind – doing our best for the club and parish. That is the way we will drive on from here, with the same mentality.”