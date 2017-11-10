Freshness is the key for Kenny 10 November 2017





Cuala manager Mattie Kenny.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Cuala manager Mattie Kenny.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Keeping the Cuala players fresh is key to their latest assault on the provincial club championship, according to their manager Mattie Kenny.

The defending All-Ireland club champions have had little break since lifting the title on St Patrick's Day, but they are now one game away from another Leinster final as they prepare to face Wexford champions St Martin's in the semi-final on Sunday week.

Having watched his charges navigate the challenge of Dicksboro last Sunday, Kenny told the Kilkenny People that they were taking it one game at a time with rest being a big priority.

“It was a long, long year last year and we made the conscious decision not to over train. The thinking was to try to stay fresh. Freshness is key,” stressed Kenny.

“We just take on each game as it comes. That is all you can do. You can't be looking behind at what you achieved, or ahead. The players have matured since last year. We have won our third county title now. The players are three years older than when we started off. They are all in their mid-twenties, 26/27.

“This was a very pleasing start for us. Every game is different. Every game is a challenge. You take them one game at a time. St Martin's are next up and that will be a huge challenge, but the heads are up now.”