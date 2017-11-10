High noon drama for junior decider 10 November 2017





John Lockes manager Adrian O'Sullivan has stated that they are unperturbed by the early start to Saturday's Leinster club JHC final against Wexford side St Mogue's at Innovate Wexford Park.

The Kilkenny side will have to set out early in the morning to get to the grounds, but O'Sullivan stressed to the Kilkenny People that the timing of the game doesn't bother them.

The reason for the early start is to facilitate local fixtures in the afternoon, but the Kilkenny junior champions are just focused on the game against the Wexford intermediate 'A' champions.

“We don't care about the starting time. The game is all that matters to us. The players have really embraced the challenge in Leinster. They are self motivated,” said O'Sullivan.

“The hunger is there. We don't have to push them in training. They really want this. There is a great buzz at training.”

The squad were given a few days off after their semi-final win over Westmeath side Fr Dalton's as the management team was keen for the players to rest.

“We don't want to overdo it. We think the rest suits them rather than too much training.”