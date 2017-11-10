Davis: we need to push on 10 November 2017





Mohill manager Padraig Davis.

Mohill manager Padraig Davis believes that the days of moral victories must be put behind them if they are to make an impression in the Connacht club SFC.

The Leitrim champions put in a decent display against Castlebar Mitchels in the provincial quarterfinal last weekend and surprised many by being so close to the Mayo champions.

Despite receiving plenty of plaudits for their display, Davis stressed to the Leitrim Observer that they now need to kick on from here and try to progress to the next level.

“There is a strong team there, but it is not just going to happen, they have to work so hard at this,” said Davis. “They put in an extraordinary effort over the last three years and all that work only turned around those one or two point losses to one or two point wins, it is not that they are running away from anyone.

“They now see the amount of work it takes to get a shift of three or four points and any let off in that, any let off in their attitude, their spirit, their workrate and intensity that they bring to the field now – if there is a drop off in that, they'll be in trouble and they know that and they're not going to let that happen.”