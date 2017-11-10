Limerick captain Ryan calls it a day 10 November 2017





Limerick hurling captain James Ryan has announced his inter-county retirement.

The Garryspillane clubman made his senior debut in 2008 and went on to establish himself as one of the top midfielders / half forwards in the game. He produced a man of the match performance in Limerick's memorable Munster SHC final victory over Cork four years ago. The 30-year-old dual star also played for the Limerick senior footballers from 2007 to 2010.

In a statement issued through Limerick GAA, Ryan said: "I wish to announce my retirement from the Limerick Senior Hurling team. Training & playing for Limerick has played a huge part of my life and I was privileged to have played for my county for so many years.

"I would first like to thank my mam and dad who nurtured my love for sports and supported me all the way through my career.

"I would also like to acknowledge the support from my girlfriend Amie, family & friends which was immense throughout my career and I am forever grateful to them for that.

"For me it all started with my clubs Garryspillane in Hurling and Galbally in football, I would like to thank both for the support they have given me over the years it is very much appreciated. I look forward to giving more time to both into the future.

"In Limerick we have a fantastic support base and I would like to thank all the Limerick fans who have supported the teams through thick and thin.

"To the Limerick County Board and Coaching & Games as my employers I am forever grateful and I would like to acknowledge I have been well looked after in every way throughout my playing career. I would like to thank my work colleagues, the teachers, schools, clubs and their officials who have facilitated me during my playing days.

"I am eternally grateful to the all Limerick Management teams I have worked with over the years. I wish John, his Management team and the Panel the very best into the future. It was an honour to Captain my County.

"Finally, I would like to mention a special word of thanks to Mr Ger Power (RIP) who was my primary school teacher. He was a huge influence in school, in sport and in life, without him I would never have played for Limerick."