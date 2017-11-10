Dunne added to Tipp management team 10 November 2017





Ken Dunne in action for Tipperary in 2006.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Ken Dunne in action for Tipperary in 2006.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has added Ken Dunne to his backroom team for 2018.

Dunne was part of the Toomevara side that lifted the Seamus O Riain Cup last weekend, and he now joins the Tipperary management team as goalkeeping coach.

Ryan has had to fill the vacancy after Brian Horgan stepped down form the position in recent weeks and the Tipp manager has turned to former All-Ireland winners Tommy and Benny Dunne's brother.

Earlier this year, Dunne was on a family holiday when he took ill and had to undergo emergency brain surgery, but such has his recovery been that he was able to return to hurling a few months later.

Dunne joins a management team that includes Michael Ryan (manager), Declan Fanning (coach) and selectors John Madden and Conor Stakelum.

