Brian Mullins' son could soon be lining out for Donegal 10 November 2017





St. Vincent's Nathan Mullins with Ballymun Kickhams' James Burke.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. St. Vincent's Nathan Mullins with Ballymun Kickhams' James Burke.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Nathan Mullins - son of legendary Dublin midfielder Brian - has been invited to join the Donegal senior football panel.

Mullins, who recently helped St. Vincent's to back-to-back Dublin SFC successes, spent his early years in Carndonagh where his famous father was teaching at the time. Indeed, his brother still lives in Inishowen.

Mullins was part of the Dublin U21 panel which defeated Donegal in the 2010 All-Ireland final and switched allegiances the following year when he lined out at wing forward against Antrim in the Ulster U21FC quarter-final.

According to the Donegal News, Mullins is back on Donegal's radar again and could link up with Declan Bonner's squad after St. Vincent's club campaign ends.