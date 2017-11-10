Bonner keen to hit the ground running 10 November 2017





Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McVitty. Donegal manager Declan Bonner.©INPHO/Presseye/John McVitty.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner can't wait to get working with the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Having completed the assembling of his backroom team with the addition of former St Eunan's player Andrew McGovern as goalkeeping coach, Bonner can now focus on preparing the squad for the 2018 campaign.

The GAA season has been brought forward and Donegal will be in action in early January meaning that they have a lot of work to do when they return to training next month.

“We are back training on December 1st, under rule we are not allowed to get together before that. But once we do get going we are going to have to hit the ground running,” said Bonner.

“Our first game in the Dr McKenna Cup is on January 3rd and we have an early start to the league. The first league game is on January 28th, in Killarney.”