Darby goal voted second greatest sporting moment of the 80s 10 November 2017





Seamus Darby jumps for joy as his shot finds the Kerry net in the final moments of the 1982 All Ireland SFC final.

Seamus Darby's All-Ireland winning goal in 1982 finished runner-up to Ray Houghton's goal against England in Euro '88 in Ireland’s Greatest Sporting Moment of the 1980s on RTE last night.

Arguably the greatest GAA moment of all-time, Darby's goal denied Kerry of an unprecedented five-in-a-row of All-Ireland football titles and handed Offaly a famous victory.

Stephen Roche’s climb at La Plagne in the 1987 Tour de France finished third in the public vote with Barry McGuigan's 1985 WBA World title win and Eamonn Coghlan's World Championship 5,000m gold medal completing the shortlist.

Presented by Des Cahill and Evanne Ni Chuilinn, Ireland’s Greatest Sporting Moment aired for the first time last night and will run for another four weeks. Last night's expert panel comprised Joe Brolly (who chose the Darby goal as his greatest moment), Sonia O'Sullivan and Eamon Dunphy.