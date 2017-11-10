Donegal seek tenders for Training Centre 10 November 2017





The development of Donegal GAA's new training centre has moved a step closer as the tender process is set to begin.

All going to play, building work on the development at Convoy should begin in Spring 2018 with the completion date set for 12 months later.

County chairman Sean Dunnion told delegates at their latest county board meeting that the development is ready to move to the next stage.

“It has been a long process,” Dunnion is quoted as stating in the Donegal Democrat. “But we are finally ready to move on and we plan on having the tenders out in the next week to ten days.

He added: “We still have some way to go to complete the development with the building of a stand and the development of the fifth playing field. But the building of the new dressing rooms is a major piece of the jigsaw.

“When we have it completed it will mean we can then do the remainder of the work over a period of time.”