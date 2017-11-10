Gleeson focused on his own charges 10 November 2017





Cork's Alan O'Connor and Hugh Bourke of Limerick.

Adare manager Harry Gleeson believes there is no point dwelling on the strength of the opposition ahead of Sunday's Munster club SFC clash.

The Limerick champions square off against a Nemo Rangers side that has lifted the provincial title on no fewer than 15 occasions.

They go into the game as massive underdogs priced at 15/2 and basically, they are given no chance by many GAA pundits, but Gleeson told the Limerick Leader that every team always has a chance no matter what the odds.

“Look, as I said to them in the dressingroom the other night 'one bit of news on Nemo' and they all looked up, I said, 'Nemo can only use 15 players, the same as Adare,” said Gleeson.

“I tend to stay away from talking about the team we are playing. I know you have to respect Nemo. I don't think a few years ago you would be putting Adare on the same pitch as Nemo Rangers.

“I think we will go down, put in a performance and do the best we can. Being positive about it, it is going to bring all the lads on, whatever the result.”