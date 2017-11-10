Injury forces Hayes into retirement 10 November 2017





Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes.

Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes retired earlier in the week due to a persistent hip injury.

Having played for 12 seasons in the county jersey, Hayes revealed that having consulted with a specialist about the ongoing hip problem, he decided to hang up his boots.

“It wasn't good news and I just don't think my body is up to it,” Hayes told the Clare Champion. “It wouldn't be good for Clare football if you weren't able to compete.

“You'd be no good to the team and that was effectively my decision made. To be honest, If I could still play, I would.”

Meanwhile, Clare are on the look out for a new selector following the news that David O'Brien has stepped down after two years.