'Bridge not done yet 10 November 2017





Sixmilebridge manager John O'Meara and Niall Gilligan celebrate.

Sixmilebridge manager John O'Meara was proud of his players' efforts against Ballygunner in the Munster club SHC semi-final last weekend.

The Clare champions lost out by the narrowest of margins to their Waterford counterparts in an epic contest that was in the melting pot right up until the final whistle.

O'Meara told the Clare Champion that it was disappointing to lose out in the provincial campaign but added that they are still aiming to finish the year on a high with a win in the Clare Champion Cup.

“I couldn't compliment our players enough. They died with their boots on,” stressed O'Meara. He added: “We played second fiddle in the second half. They had stretched us at times and they went three or four points up.

“We have a chance or two when points went abegging with four or five minutes to go which now proved awful costly but I couldn't compliment our boys enough. It was a tough ask coming down here. We felt we had a right good chance.”

O'Meara concluded: “The currency in Sixmilebridge is county championship and we are delighted with what we have achieved this year. We still have the Cup to play for and hopefully we will have a go at winning that as well. Naturally, we are disappointed and we will be for a while. Those chances don't come around too often.”