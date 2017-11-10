Byrne expecting another tough battle 10 November 2017





Kilcormac/Killoughey manager Stephen Byrne.

Kilcormac/Killoughey manager Stephen Byrne has stressed there are no easy games in the Leinster club SHC.

The Offaly champions had to dig deep to see off the challenge of Westmeath counterparts Castletown Geoghegan in the provincial quarterfinal last weekend.

And now, they face another massive challenge against a Mount Leinster Rangers side that tasted Leinster glory in 2014, with Byrne admitting to the Midland Tribune that no game is easy in this competition.

“They're a serious outfit,” said Byrne. “They've played in an All Ireland final, we played them in 2012 and similar to ourselves, they probably have a good bit of the squad that they had back then. That'll be a serious battle no doubt about it.”

The sides meet in O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday week, November 19th and Kilcormac/Killoughey will go into the game as slight favourites to advance to the decider.