O'Brien ready for onslaught 10 November 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Corofin manager Kevin O'Brien.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Corofin manager Kevin O'Brien is in no doubt that St Brigid's will be keen to make amends for last year's meeting between the sides when they meet in Sunday's Connacht club SFC semi-final.

The sides met in the provincial campaign last year and it was the Galway kingpins that cruised to victory, but O'Brien doesn't believe they will have it all their own way this year.

O'Brien told the Connacht Tribune that he believes St Brigid's will come out all guns blazing and look to lay down a marker early in the game, which is due to be played at Tuam Stadium.

“They're a proud club. They've been there for the last few years no more than ourselves and Castlebar and they'll come to Tuam on Sunday with a point to prove no doubt about that,” said O'Brien.

“They're a big team you know, they'll bring that physicality to the game. You expect nothing less at this stage of the competition.”