Devine back for Waterford 09 November 2017





Waterford's Tom Devine and Gearóid McInerney of Galway.

Waterford manager Derek McGrath has confirmed that Tom Devine will line-out for the county’s senior hurlers again in 2018.

McGrath, who recently committed to a fifth year with the Deise men, revealed the news in an interview with WLR FM this afternoon.

Devine, a medical student at UCC, opted out of McGrath’s panel last spring to spend the summer in San Francisco, missing out on his county’s run to the All-Ireland SHC final this past September, and intends to go travelling again in 2019.

The Modeligo clubman had left with McGrath’s blessing back in April and has seemingly been welcomed back into the squad with open arms.

Great news for @WaterfordGAA as Derek McGrath confirms to @wlrfm that Tom Devine is back for 2018. He'll go travelling in 2019 #GAA — Oisin Langan (@oisinlangan) November 9, 2017