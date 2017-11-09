O'Reilly confident Gaels can end 40-year wait 09 November 2017





The Cavan Gaels players huddle.

Cavan Gaels manager Jason O’Reilly says his older players will be looking to put their past disappointment in Ulster behind them this Sunday when they face Derrygonnelly.

The Gaels are bidding for a first final appearance in the province since losing out to St John’s of Antrim in 1977 and O’Reilly is confident that he has the right ingredients at his disposal to deliver a win against the Fermanagh champions in Clones (throw-in 2pm).

“Some of the older players feel that they have under achieved in the Ulster club championship in the past,” O’Reilly told The Anglo-Celt this week.

“To the young fellas coming in it is a new experience. That is good, when you are young you don’t know what to expect and that can be to your advantage.

He added: “We have great forwards but we have exceptional backs. Our forwards will tell you that it is the backs and the midfielders that make the scores for us.

“The six to seven backs we use all have inter-county experience in the last couple of years. You can flip that as well, the forwards are all inter-county material.”

On the opposition on Sunday, the Belturbet man commented: “They have big men in the right positions. They have a few good forwards who work very hard. The two Jones' at midfield are very good. There are three or four of their team that we will be looking to curtail.”