Adare 'up against it', says chairman 09 November 2017





Fans queue up for tickets in Mallow.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Fans queue up for tickets in Mallow.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Adare chairman Joe Hannon says the club are under no illusions over the task they face this Sunday.

The Limerick champions take on Nemo Rangers for a place in the Munster club senior football championship final.

The Shannonsiders are 15/2 outsiders to upset Munster’s most successful club and Hannon – father of Limerick hurling star Declan – knows they face a mammoth task in Mallow (throw-in 2.45pm).

“We are up against it on Sunday, we are playing the might of Nemo Rangers,” he told GAA.ie.

“All we can do is prepare the best we can prepare and take it the same as a County Final. It is a Munster semi-final, you treat it as such.

“All we are looking for is to perform to the best of our ability. If that is good enough to win the game, great, if it is not it is not. Anything can happen. That is what we are hoping for.”