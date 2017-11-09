TG4 to show Slaughtneil v Kilcar live 09 November 2017





©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty. Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan celebrates.©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty.

Saturday evening’s Ulster club senior football championship semi-final between Slaughtneil (Derry) and Kilcar (Donegal) will be shown live on TG4.

Slaughtneil returned to the provincial decider after overcoming the challenge of Tyrone counterparts Omagh two weeks ago, while Kilcar caused somewhat of an upset when they saw off Monaghan champions Scotstown with 10 points to spare.

Tyrone referee Sean Hurson will hold the whistle for the televised fixture which throws in at 6.30pm at Healy Park in Omagh.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, the Irish language station will broadcast live the Connacht club senior football championship semi-final clash of Corofin (Galway) and St Brigid's (Roscommon) in Tuam (throw-in 2pm).