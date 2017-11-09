Irish squad hit with travel bug in Australia 09 November 2017





Ireland manager Joe Kernan.

Ireland’s International Rules squad has been hit with a vomiting bug ahead of their opening test against Australia this weekend.

Irish team physio Enda McGinley confirmed the news to BBC Northern Ireland today and said that himself and four or five tourists have developed a contagious travel sickness.

The former Tyrone All-Ireland winner expects all players to recover in time for the series opener on Sunday in Adelaide.

"Three or four others along with myself have been affected by one of those problems that is associated with long-haul flights," said McGinley. "Around 48, 72 hours after we arrived some of us starting coming down with a bug.

"All the steps are being taken to limit its spread within the camp, because it's obviously far from ideal with the Test match coming up this Sunday.

"Players that are affected have been given single rooms and everybody has individual water bottles, so all the steps that can be taken, are being taken."