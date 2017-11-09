Ladies U21FC semi-final decided by shoot-out 09 November 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie.

It rarely happens in the GAA but last Sunday saw a free-kick shoot-out between Galway and Meath U21 ladies after extra time couldn’t separate the teams.

Meath looked to be headed into the decider before Emma Reaney’s free in the late, late stages of extra time rescued a 1-11 a piece draw for the western women in in Dunshaughlin.

After a lengthy delay, Armagh referee Declan Carroll informed the players that there'd be no replay and instead they’d be lining up free-kicks to decide the game's outcome.

The Tribeswomen emerged victorious, defeating the hosts 3-2 after Reaney kept her nerve to seal a place in next week’s final against neighbours Mayo.