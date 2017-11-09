Clare veteran Hayes calls it a day
09 November 2017
Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
Clare football goalkeeper Joe Hayes has retired from inter-county duty.
The Clare Champion reports today the Hayes made the decision to hang up his boots with the Banner County as the result of an on-going hip injury.
The Lissycasey shot-stopper first joined the Clare panel in 2001 before re-joining again four years later, but it was in more recent times that he enjoyed some great success with his native county.
Having achieved promotion from Division 4 of the National League in 2014, the Banner men won the Division 3 title after upsetting Kildare in the competition’s final two years later and went on to enjoy an extended summer which saw them reaching the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals for the first time.