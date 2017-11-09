Clare veteran Hayes calls it a day 09 November 2017





Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes.

Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes.

Clare football goalkeeper Joe Hayes has retired from inter-county duty.

The Clare Champion reports today the Hayes made the decision to hang up his boots with the Banner County as the result of an on-going hip injury.

The Lissycasey shot-stopper first joined the Clare panel in 2001 before re-joining again four years later, but it was in more recent times that he enjoyed some great success with his native county.

Having achieved promotion from Division 4 of the National League in 2014, the Banner men won the Division 3 title after upsetting Kildare in the competition’s final two years later and went on to enjoy an extended summer which saw them reaching the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals for the first time.

1/2 A man who once played for Clare in front of 12 People, A man whose love for football is only outweighed by a good pint in Darbys, A man who spends more time on what's app and Snapchat than Buff Egan, A man who was the poster boy for the chequered shirt and bootcut jeans look — Eoin Cleary (@cleary_14) November 9, 2017

2/2 A man who never failed to give @SeismicGK a good plug in the hope of a free pair, a man who gave his all for the Clare cause & bailed us out on more than a few occasions, I hope you get that Sunday game slot & enjoy retirement pal #3Buses #Poooost #legend #Poooost @1JoeH — Eoin Cleary (@cleary_14) November 9, 2017