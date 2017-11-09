'We need everybody' - Martin 09 November 2017





New Offaly senior hurling manager Kevin Martin has been boosted by the return of a handful of Kilcormac-Killoughey players into the Faithful County’s squad.

The Offaly county champions, who are in Leinster club championship action against Carlow’s Mount Leinster Rangers this Sunday, weren’t available to former manager Kevin Ryan last season but have seemingly agreed to play under his successor next season.

Tullamore man Martin was officially ratified to his new post on Tuesday night and has been busy behind the scenes in bringing players back into the panel as he begins a rebuilding process with the team.

“We have the KK boys back,” Martin told the Irish Daily Star. “Boys that were there before – Dan Currams and Conor McMahon. Colin Egan is back. We have eight or nine back in. Derek Molloy is back in.

“We are trying to gather up everyone that we can, that are good enough. It can only add to the thing. We have to get them in, fitness test them and assess them. The Kilcormac-Killoughey boys should be in decent enough shape.

“We are trying to rebuild. We’ve lost a few players.

“I have been talking to the players. We have a nice group of players back. We just have to see where we are at now. We need everybody.”