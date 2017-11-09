Harte criticism was harsh - Morgan 09 November 2017





<p>Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan says there was no reason for the Ulster champions to alter their approach heading into last August’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin.</p> <p>Red Hands boss Mickey Harte came in for some heavy criticism from certain quarters following the 12-point defeat to the All-Ireland champions at Croke Park but Morgan says that the long-serving supremo’s tactics weren’t to blame.</p> <p>"Our plan had worked all year and there was no reason to change it just because we were playing Dublin,” Morgan told the Irish Independent.</p> <p>"But what was it Mike Tyson said? 'Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.' That was what the (Dublin) goal was like. It was as if someone had taken us out after three or four minutes.</p> <p>"It was unfortunate that we didn't bounce back straight away. If we got a couple of scores and put Dublin on the back foot it might have been different.</p> <p>"There was also a ten-minute spell at the start of the second half when we got chances that we didn't take. That's the way it has been going for us in the last couple of years - we haven't been taking them.”</p> <p>Harte has since been handed a fresh three-year term and Morgan, who is set to line-out for Ireland against Australia on Sunday, added that the players will be happy to play whatever tactics he chooses.</p> <p>"We've full faith in Mickey (Harte) and whatever way he wants to play is the way we'll play. I'd say it probably will be a bit more attacking (next year) because we've seen the way we're playing isn't going to beat the likes of Dublin, Mayo and Kerry,” he said.</p> <p>"It might be a bit more forward-thinking but we'll know when we get back in and see what his thinking is."</p>