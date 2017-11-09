Harte criticism was harsh - Morgan

09 November 2017

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan
&lt;p&gt;Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan says there was no reason for the Ulster champions to alter their approach heading into last August&amp;rsquo;s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Red Hands boss Mickey Harte came in for some heavy criticism from certain quarters following the 12-point defeat to the All-Ireland champions at Croke Park but Morgan says that the long-serving supremo&amp;rsquo;s tactics weren&amp;rsquo;t to blame.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;quot;Our plan had worked all year and there was no reason to change it just because we were playing Dublin,&amp;rdquo; Morgan told the Irish Independent.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;quot;But what was it Mike Tyson said? &amp;#39;Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.&amp;#39; That was what the (Dublin) goal was like. It was as if someone had taken us out after three or four minutes.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;quot;It was unfortunate that we didn&amp;#39;t bounce back straight away. If we got a couple of scores and put Dublin on the back foot it might have been different.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;quot;There was also a ten-minute spell at the start of the second half when we got chances that we didn&amp;#39;t take. That&amp;#39;s the way it has been going for us in the last couple of years - we haven&amp;#39;t been taking them.&amp;rdquo;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Harte has since been handed a fresh three-year term and Morgan, who is set to line-out for Ireland against Australia on Sunday, added that the players will be happy to play whatever tactics he chooses.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;quot;We&amp;#39;ve full faith in Mickey (Harte) and whatever way he wants to play is the way we&amp;#39;ll play. I&amp;#39;d say it probably will be a bit more attacking (next year) because we&amp;#39;ve seen the way we&amp;#39;re playing isn&amp;#39;t going to beat the likes of Dublin, Mayo and Kerry,&amp;rdquo; he said.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;quot;It might be a bit more forward-thinking but we&amp;#39;ll know when we get back in and see what his thinking is.&amp;quot;&lt;/p&gt;


Most Read Stories

'Kevin is a pretty ruthless operator'

Cork set to elect first female chairperson

Clare veteran Hayes calls it a day

Harte criticism was harsh - Morgan

Surprise as Lyons released from Kildare squad

Kerry GAA rejects Spillane's Gooch testimonial claims


Android app on Google Play