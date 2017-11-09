Harte criticism was harsh - Morgan
Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan
<p>Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan says there was no reason for the Ulster champions to alter their approach heading into last August&rsquo;s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin.</p>
<p>Red Hands boss Mickey Harte came in for some heavy criticism from certain quarters following the 12-point defeat to the All-Ireland champions at Croke Park but Morgan says that the long-serving supremo&rsquo;s tactics weren&rsquo;t to blame.</p>
<p>&quot;Our plan had worked all year and there was no reason to change it just because we were playing Dublin,&rdquo; Morgan told the Irish Independent.</p>
<p>&quot;But what was it Mike Tyson said? &#39;Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.&#39; That was what the (Dublin) goal was like. It was as if someone had taken us out after three or four minutes.</p>
<p>&quot;It was unfortunate that we didn&#39;t bounce back straight away. If we got a couple of scores and put Dublin on the back foot it might have been different.</p>
<p>&quot;There was also a ten-minute spell at the start of the second half when we got chances that we didn&#39;t take. That&#39;s the way it has been going for us in the last couple of years - we haven&#39;t been taking them.&rdquo;</p>
<p>Harte has since been handed a fresh three-year term and Morgan, who is set to line-out for Ireland against Australia on Sunday, added that the players will be happy to play whatever tactics he chooses.</p>
<p>&quot;We&#39;ve full faith in Mickey (Harte) and whatever way he wants to play is the way we&#39;ll play. I&#39;d say it probably will be a bit more attacking (next year) because we&#39;ve seen the way we&#39;re playing isn&#39;t going to beat the likes of Dublin, Mayo and Kerry,&rdquo; he said.</p>
<p>&quot;It might be a bit more forward-thinking but we&#39;ll know when we get back in and see what his thinking is.&quot;</p>