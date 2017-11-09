Cork set to elect first female chairperson 09 November 2017





Tracey Kennedy at 2017 Congress Tracey Kennedy at 2017 Congress

History is set to be made at next month’s Cork county convention when Tracey Kennedy will be elected the first ever female chairperson of the board.

The Rebel County’s current vice-chairperson is the sole candidate for the position following the close of nomination and thus will succeed current chairman Ger Lane in the role.

The Killeagh native has held the post as vice-chairperson of the board for the past three years, having previously served as its PRO.

Richard Murphy, Noel O’Callaghan and Kevin O’Donovan are the three men in the running to succeed Kennedy, while there are five nominations - John Feeney, Diarmuid Gowen, Kieran McGann, John O’Flynn and Marc Sheehan - to succeed Pearse Murphy as Cork’s next Treasurer.