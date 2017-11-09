'You can't ignore the players that Kilcar have got' 09 November 2017





Slaughtneil manager John Joe Kearney says they won’t be taking Kilcar’s challenge lightly going into Saturday night’s Ulster club SFC semi-final in Omagh.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists last March, Slaughtneil are 4/5 favourites to return to another provincial decider this weekend but, having demolished Scotstown last time out, Kearney says the Donegal champions must be respected, agreeing that the margin of victory of their Monaghan counterparts was surprising.

“It was, because neutrals talking to you before the game were saying: ‘Scotstown are Scotstown, they’ll win this game’,” he told The Irish News.

“And the way it started off, you would have thought that Scotstown were going to win it, but fair play to Kilcar, they pegged away at it, they came back into it and they won convincingly at the end.

“So, you are left wondering how good are Kilcar, or how poor were Scotstown?

“It’s hard to judge the thing. I’m not taking away from them, you can’t ignore the players that Kilcar have got. They’re footballers, they have good talent now and they take a bit of watching.

“They play, I suppose, a brand of football, of being not ultra-defensive, but defensive and then breaking out from defence.”