'Kevin is a pretty ruthless operator' 09 November 2017





Kevin Martin in action for club Tullamore.

Former Offaly All-Ireland winner Daithí Regan feels ex-team mate Kevin Martin will have to set high standards early on in his tenure as Faithful County’s new senior hurling manager.

Martin was ratified to the post on Tuesday night and it has been confirmed that both Damien Fox (coach) and Aidan Hanrahan (selector) will be part of his backroom team.

Heavy defeats to Galway and Waterford dumped Offaly out of the championship early on this past summer and, speaking to RTE Sport, Regan feels the new man in charge will “need to make strong calls”.

"The first thing that he needs to do will be in relation to setting standards – he sets the standards early, he sets the standards high and if there's any diminution of that by any of the players, well then he needs to make strong calls whether he sees them as fit for purpose for Offaly senior hurling.

"I don't think Kevin is going to be shy. He understands the culture, he has a winning mentality. He is a winner and he was a winner when he was on the hurling scene.

"Kevin is a pretty ruthless operator and he's developed a reputation as being a pretty ruthless guy as a manager and I know from early days with Offaly, he's already laying down a template as to what they need to adhere to."