Hanley staying in Oz 08 November 2017





Mayo's Cian Hanley Mayo's Cian Hanley

Former Mayo minor captain Cian Hanley says he won’t be returning home to don his county’s colours next year.

There had been speculation that the 21-year-old was poised for a move back home from Australia after being ‘de-listed’ from the Brisbane Lions’ AFL squad last month.

However, speaking to The Mayo News this week, the Ballaghaderreen native explained that he is set to be resigned when the AFL draft reopens on November 24th.

“I’ve been getting loads of messages from people asking me (if I’m coming home),” Hanley said.

“With me, they (Brisbane Lions) were like, ‘You’ve been injured the last two years and you played last year, and we’re happy with how you’re going. We want to see more of you, but you’re probably not doing enough to be put onto the senior list, but we’re not going to cut you’.

“In our mid-season review they said they were really happy with how I’m going and said, ‘You’re at a stage where we probably didn’t think you would be this quickly, so it’s now about getting your game to the next level’. So I’m happy, it still gives me a chance.”