Douglas has utmost respect for Tourlestrane 08 November 2017





Castlebar Mitchels' Neil Douglas receives his man-of-the-match award from Padraig McGovern, vice-president of the Connacht GAA Council, after his side's Connacht club SFC quarter-final victory over Mohill at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

©INPHO/Dave Farrell. Castlebar Mitchels' Neil Douglas receives his man-of-the-match award from Padraig McGovern, vice-president of the Connacht GAA Council, after his side's Connacht club SFC quarter-final victory over Mohill at MacHale Park, Castlebar.©INPHO/Dave Farrell.

Castlebar Mitchels forward Neil Douglas is in no doubt that they will have to be at their best to see off the challenge of Sligo’s Tourlestrane in Sunday’s Connacht club SFC semi-final.

Douglas was in fine form last weekend as the Mayo side had to dig deep to see off a determined display from Mohill.

The Mayo panellist believes that Tourlestrane will bring a similar physicality to this weekend’s clash, just as they did in last year’s encounter between the sides.

“We played them last year in the Connacht quarterfinal. They’re a good side and they’ll set up similar to Mohill,” Douglas told the Western People.

“I know last year we managed to get an early goal which kind of brought them out a little bit. Eamonn O’Hara has them well drilled; they were well drilled last year and it was a similar day to last Sunday.

“It’s November football at its finest. The pitches are a little bit heavy but that’s what you want, too. It will be a good physical game and they’ll bring a good physical side. I’m looking forward to it.”