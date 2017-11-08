Glynn doubt for Rathnew 08 November 2017





Rathnew's Leighton Glynn.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Rathnew's Leighton Glynn.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Rathnew are sweating over the fitness of their talisman Leighton Glynn ahead of Sunday’s Leinster club SFC quarterfinal.

The Wicklow champions face a mammoth task against the renowned Dublin champions St Vincent’s and their cause will not be helped by the fact that Glynn is struggling to be fit for the clash.

The former Wicklow dual star was introduced as a second half sub for Glenealy in their provincial club IHC win over Thomas Davis last Saturday.

It remains to be seen if the newly elected Wicklow senior football selector will be fit to start against the Dublin champions.

Rathnew already have to plan without goalkeeper Peter Dignam who is serving a one-match suspension picked up during the win against Newtown Blues in the last round.

