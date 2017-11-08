Cassidy not ready to hang up the boots just yet 08 November 2017





Derrygonnelly players celebrate.

Derrygonnelly Harps’ Kevin Cassidy may be well into the twilight of his career, but he is certainly enjoying his football as they prepare for an Ulster club SFC semi-final.

Having won their first ever Ulster club SFC clash this year, the Fermanagh champions are now one game away from the provincial final.

Standing in their way are Cavan Gaels, but Cassidy believes that they have nothing to lose at this stage.

“Realistically I don’t want to retire, I just loving playing football – it keeps me in shape and I love the buzz of match days. Mentally you have to want to be there as well, regardless of the physical aspect,” Cassidy told the Fermanagh Herald.

He added: “It’s a big game, there’s no point playing it down. They can probably count themselves unlucky not to have been involved in other Ulster clubs semi-finals but the likes of Ballinderry, Crossmaglen and now Slaughtneil have came around with some fine teams, so I think the game this Sunday takes on a life of its own.

“It gives a great chance to two sides who would not usually be in this position to make a final. But there’s a huge relief in the squad that we can really compete and win. This is the biggest game Derrygonnelly have ever been in.”