Kilcullen and Simonstown target provincial run

Simonstown's James Kilcullen with Richie Hatton and Brian Ennis Summerhill during the Meath SFC final at Pairc Tailteann Simonstown's James Kilcullen with Richie Hatton and Brian Ennis Summerhill during the Meath SFC final at Pairc Tailteann

A former Mayo and Sligo footballer is a key figure in Simonstown’s bid for Leinster Club SFC honours.

Meath clubs’ track record in the provincial championship of late leaves a lot to be desired but Ballaghaderreen native James Kilcullen is hoping the Colm O’Rourke managed Navan side can change that in the coming weeks.

“I was in Dublin and relocated because we needed a bigger house so we moved out the country a bit,” he explained to the Irish Independent when asked how the switch to Simonstown came about.

“So Colm (O'Rourke) gave me a ring and I went to Simonstown and never looked back since.”

He added: “They're a great bunch of lads, from day one they were very welcoming when I came into the club, I must say it's a great feeling to win anything. You have to work hard and work hard together and that's what we did.”

Injury curtailed the Mayo man’s contribution to the Sky Blues’ historic back-to-back Meath SFC success but he came off the bench in the recent final win over Summerhill.

Starlights of Wexford stand between them and a place in the last four of the Leinster Club SFC. 12 months ago they came unstuck against Rhode in Tullamore.

“It was our first one last year and it was hard to get the boys refocused again. So I'd say it'll be in their mind more this year,” he concluded.