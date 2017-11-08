Delaney rues long lay off 08 November 2017





Camross' Zane Keenan in action for Laois.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. Camross' Zane Keenan in action for Laois.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Camross manager Arien Delaney believes the long lay-off between their county final victory and the start of the Leinster club SHC contributed to their loss.

The Laois champions had a six-week wait between the county final and last Sunday’s clash against Carlow’s Mount Leinster Rangers, which the latter won.

Camross’ cause was not helped when they were reduced to 14 men, and Delaney told the Leinster Express that they were getting to grips with the game, the more it went on.

“I think the six-week break was massive, myself. When you look back on it, if you saw the second half, when we were down to 14 men, that was the real Camross, how much we battled,” said Delaney.

“There was only a point in it at the end of normal time, so to that was the real Camross. In the first half, we were stuck to the ground a little bit, we were a bit lethargic and I put that down to the six weeks.

“We got practice matches and we trained very, very hard and I couldn’t ask for any more from the players, but the point is nothing beats championship, and I think they [Mount Leinster Rangers] have played a semi-final and final since we played our final, and I think that means a lot.”