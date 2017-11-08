Kerry GAA rejects Spillane's Gooch testimonial claims 08 November 2017





Kerry GAA has refuted a claim made by Pat Spillane that they were instructed not to accept money from Colm Cooper’s controversial testimonial.

In his Sunday World column at the weekend, Kingdom legend Spillane stated that neither Kerry GAA or Dr Crokes would benefit from the proceeds of the event.

“They have been instructed by the powers-that-be not to accept any money from it,” he wrote.

He also claimed that Kingdom officials were “privately seething” about the dinner which took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbrige on October 27th.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner alleged that it could impact on the County Board’s fundraising initiatives for the new centre of excellence at Currans.

But, according to today’s Irish Examiner, Kerry GAA are saying that both claims are false.