Hartley welcomes break 08 November 2017





Ballygunner manager Fergal Hartley.

Ballygunner manager Fergal Hartley is delighted to see his charges being able to take a break after eight championship games on successive weekends.

It has been a rough run for the Waterford champions who defender their county title and now have qualified for the Munster club final.

Their merited win over Sixmilebridge last Sunday was their eighth consecutive Sunday that they had played a championship match.

However, they now have a fortnight to prepare for the provincial decider against Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh.

“A badly needed two-week break to be fair,” Hartley stated to the Waterford News & Star. “This week I believe was the toughest of the whole lot in terms of getting lads to the right pitch.

“Last week against Thurles Sarsfields we had that motivation from last year for fellas to fall back on. This week was the toughest of the lot to get fellas right. I think we saw that in the first half. At half time, the lads got themselves together and got to where we needed to get too.”