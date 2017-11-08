O'Keeffe: it was a bit surreal

08 November 2017

Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe celebrates.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe admits that he was surprised to receive an All-Star this year.

O’Keeffe became the first Waterford goalkeeper to receive the accolade as he was chosen as the country’s number one goalkeeper for 2017 following a string of fine performances that saw the Deise reach the All-Ireland SHC final.

The Bullygunner netminder still has the no small matter of the Munster club SHC final to prepare for and he admitted to the Waterford News & Star that everything was focused on the final against Na Piarsaigh for the time being.

“It was a bit surreal to be honest. I genuinely wasn’t expecting it to happen. Obviously, it’s an honour to get it,” said O’Keeffe.

“It’s something that I can look back on when the year is over and appreciate the fact that I won it. For now, it’s all guns blazing for the Munster final.”
 




