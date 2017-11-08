Coady points to strength in depth 08 November 2017





Mount Leinster Rangers brothers' John Coady, Richard Coady, Paul Coady and Edward Coady celebrate with the Leinster club SHC silverware.

Mount Leinster Rangers defender Richard Coady feels that the strength of their squad saw them over the line against Camross.

MLR introduced four second half substitutes who scored five points between them to help their side to a merited win in the opening round of the Leinster club SHC.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory for the Carlow champions who are back on the trail of provincial glory for the first time since winning the title in 2014.

And Coady was adamant that the whole squad play their part in the success that they have had this year.

“It is a squad effort,” said Coady. “There are 30 lads there. Anyone could be on the starting 15 and none of them would weaken it.

“It is a testament of the lads who came off the line and you could say that they were the ones that won it for us.”