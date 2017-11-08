Ryan makes changes 08 November 2017





Westmeath hurling manager Michael Ryan Westmeath hurling manager Michael Ryan

Westmeath manager Michael Ryan has appointed two new selectors to his backroom team.

Ryan who has agreed to stay on as manager of the Lake County for another year has added Alan Mangan and Jimmy O’Grady as selectors.

Mangan managed the Westmeath ladies to All-Ireland glory in the past, while he more recently was in charge of Tyrrellspass who he guided to the last two county SFC finals.

A noted hurler with county champions Castletown-Geoghegan, Mangan takes over from former county star Darren McCormack who stepped down from the position last week.

Also appointed is current Delvin manager and Edenderry native Jimmy O’Grady, while former Kilkenny goalkeeper Michael Walsh also returns for another term.