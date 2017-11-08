Martin ratified as new Faithful senior hurling boss 08 November 2017





Kevin Martin in action for club Tullamore.

Two-time All-Ireland winner Kevin Martin’s appointment as Offaly senior hurling manager was rubber stamped at last night’s County Board meeting.

The Tullamore clubman’s backroom team will include Damien Fox (coach) and Aidan Hanrahan (selector).

Martin made 74 league and championship appearances for the Faithful County from 1993 to 2003, winning All-Ireland medals in 1994 and 1998.

He was player/manager of Tullamore when they bridged a 46 year gap to win the Offaly SHC titlein 2009 and also managed Clough Ballacolla to win the Laois SHC title in 2015.

The two-time All-Star also had a stint as Westmeath senior hurling manager.