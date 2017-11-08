O'Brien laments over absentees 08 November 2017





Westmeath's Niall O'Brien and Enda Grogan of Offaly.

Castletown-Geoghegan forward Niall O’Brien believes that if they had the three players missing from the county final, the scoreline against Kilcormac/Killoughey could have been a lot different.

The Westmeath champions were missing their talisman Aonghus Clarke, midfielder Michael Heeney and corner forward Cormac Deegan, all of who were travelling abroad.

K/K ran out six-point winners, but it took a late surge to see off the challenge of their opponents.

O’Brien, who was in excellent form throughout, stressed to the Westmeath Examiner that they couldn’t afford to be without the three players.

“If we had Aonghus, Mick and Cormac Deegan it could have been a different story, but we had to play with what we had and the lads put in a massive effort,” said O’Brien.

“I thought six-points flattered Kilcormac/Killoughey. It was up and down the whole game and we had a few wides there at the end.”