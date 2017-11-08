Domican in confident mood 08 November 2017





St Brigid's Peter Domican and Damien Burke of Corofin.

©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. St Brigid's Peter Domican and Damien Burke of Corofin.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

St Brigid’s defender Peter Domican is convinced that there won’t be a repeat of last year’s trouncing against Corofin in the Connacht club SFC this weekend.

The Roscommon champions were literally taught a lesson by the Galway kingpins in the corresponding fixture in 2016.

However, Domican who missed last year’s campaign while working in Dubai, is adamant that they are a more balanced side this year.

“I would be confident. The lesser experienced players have got a feel for championship football at this level. I think that our county players like Ian (Kilbride), Niall (McInerney) and Brian and Ronan (Stack) are stepping up to the plate,” Domican told the Roscommon Herald.

“Corofin are an experienced outfit, very athletic and well organised. But we didn’t show up last year, and that’s not like us.

“I don’t think we’ve reached our potential this year. We’ve worked hard since the county final and I really do believe that we have the players to win this game.”