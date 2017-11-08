Rossie' hurlers to have Hyde comforts 08 November 2017





A fresh looking Hyde Park pitch from a distance. A fresh looking Hyde Park pitch from a distance.

The Roscommon senior hurlers will play their home league matches in Dr Hyde Park in 2018.

Roscommon generally play all their hurling games in Athleague, but from next year, their league games will be played in the county grounds.

They begin their NHL3A campaign with a home clash against Louth on January 28th, which is part of a double header along with the Roscommon senior footballers' clash against Meath.

In the third round of the NHL, they entertain Longford at the Hyde, before facing Warwickshire in their last game.

Despite the home league games being played at the Hyde, both their home games in the Christy Ring Cup will be played in Athleague.

