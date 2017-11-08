Darby hangs up his inter-county boots 08 November 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. St Vincent's Ruairi Trainor and Brian Darby of Rhode.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Offaly’s Brian Darby has followed in the footsteps of his Rhode club-mate Niall McNamee by retiring from inter-county football.

The experienced defender has informed recently appointed manager Stephen Wallace of his decision to call it quits after 10 years in the county jersey.

The Midland Tribune reports that Kerry man Wallace will also have to plan minus the services of Graham Guilfoyle who has opted out.

Ruairi Allen and Ruairi McNamee are both unavailable as they intend to go travelling to Australia.

Injury, meanwhile, will sideline Eoin Carroll, Peter Cunningham and Eoin Rigney for the majority of the Allianz FL Division 3 campaign.