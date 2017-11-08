Rangers in bonus territory 08 November 2017





Mount Leinster Rangers manager Brendan Fennelly believes the pressure is off them as they prepare for the Leinster club SHC semi-final.

Fennelly stressed to the Carlow Nationalist that all the focus this year was on winning the county title.

However, they have now gone one step further as they have navigated their way past the first hurdle in the provincial campaign following a hard fought win over Laois champions Camross.

And Fennelly added that they can now go out and play without any pressure on them as anything from here on is a bonus.

“They are a great bunch of lads who responded to everything. We knew it was going to be a savage engagement and we have another coming up in two weeks’ time when we go to Tullamore,” said Fennelly.

“The county final was a relief but this is a dream.”