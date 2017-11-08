Video: Captain Cora's Crazy Year 08 November 2017





Carnacon's Cora Staunton celebrates with supporters after winning her 16th Connacht SFC title with her club.

Ladies Gaelic Football legend Cora Staunton discusses Carnacon, Croke Park and Christmas on an Australian beach in this feature interview.

The Mayo star was speaking after captaining Carnacon to victory in the Connacht Senior Final replay in Ballyhaunis.

'It was a great advertisement for Ladies Football', says Staunton who will see out the All Ireland series with her club before moving to Australia to play for the Great Western Sydney Giants.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.