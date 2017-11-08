Issues arise over Roscommon Centre of Excellence 08 November 2017





A Roscommon flag celebrates a score.

Funding for the Dermot Earley Centre of Excellence may be withdrawn due to a lack of progress on the development.

A total of €265,000 was raised by American donors for the project, but those involved have become frustrated by the lack of progress being made on the project.

They have made their feelings known to the Roscommon County Board and Club Rossie and the Roscommon Herald reports that the donors have allegedly stated that they are on the verge of withdrawing the funding.

The new GAA training centre at Runnabracken has been put on hold until the county board returns to a stable financial situation.

However, the money raised in the U.S will only be used on the project and nothing else, while the county’s main sponsor Sean Mulryan is believed to have pledged €100,000 for the project, while the county board have applied for a Sports Capital Grant worth €200,000.