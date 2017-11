Video: Latton win in Liverpool 07 November 2017





Below are interviews with both John Mitchels Liverpool and Ulster champions Latton after their thrilling All Ireland Intermediate quarter-final at Greenbank in Liverpool.

Joanne Culleton's late late goal decided the contest in favour of the Monaghan girls as they won out by 3-7 to 1-10 in the end.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media and MQ Video for the LGFA.