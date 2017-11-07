Cavanagh doesn't envy task of All Star selectors 07 November 2017





Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh encourages his teammates.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh encourages his teammates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Colm Cavanagh says he wouldn't like to be one of those charged with selecting the All Stars team.

The Tyrone midfielder is the only Ulster footballer on this year's XV and joins brother Sean, Plunkett Donaghy and Philip Jordan as Moy clubmen to have secured All Star recognition. He believes the selection committee face an almost impossible task:

"Whenever you start looking at the people nominated, you look at the quality and wonder: 'how am I going to get one here?', the Red Hands' latest All Star told The Belfast Telegraph.

"There are so many players, not just in Tyrone but in other counties, who could have been in with a shout.

"I wouldn't like to be the man or woman picking the actual team because there are so many factors and variables that come into it. How they make their choice and so on. Every county is going to have their thoughts that 'such and such should have got one', and feel hard done by.. I have got that in years gone by."